Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Raised to C$12.25 at National Bank Financial

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$12.25 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.17.

AX.UN stock opened at C$11.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.19. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$7.55 and a 12 month high of C$12.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.36.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

