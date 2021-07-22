Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 99,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,587,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WOOF. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

