Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 74,883 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,883 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ARI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE:ARI opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 80.75, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,270.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $96,922.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

