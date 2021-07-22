Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $1.90 Million in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of Denbury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Denbury alerts:

DEN stock opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.36.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $251.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEN shares. Roth Capital cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.