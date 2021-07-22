Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) had its price target upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 274.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). On average, analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

