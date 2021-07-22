Argus Upgrades The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) to Buy

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $54.75. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s previous close.

BK has been the topic of a number of other reports. decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NYSE BK opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

