Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.45. Ares Capital reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

