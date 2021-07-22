Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Arcimoto reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 650.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Arcimoto by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,869 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 413.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 111,251 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUV opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $36.80.

Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

