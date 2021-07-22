Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.23). Arcimoto reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million.

FUV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arcimoto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 1,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Arcimoto by 581.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUV stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

