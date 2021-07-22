Arbidex (ABX) Market Cap Reaches $309,949.58

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Arbidex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Arbidex has a market cap of $309,949.58 and approximately $126,360.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arbidex has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00047349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.17 or 0.00824081 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Arbidex

Arbidex (ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

