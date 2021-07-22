AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,330 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 54,876 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 190,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 39,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

In related news, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $2,308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:AGO opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.