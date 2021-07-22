AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 165,228 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,228 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Campbell Soup worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after purchasing an additional 563,048 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,997,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,490,000 after acquiring an additional 92,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,686,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,059,000 after acquiring an additional 305,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

