AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 81,348 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,348 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of CNA Financial worth $9,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CNA Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in CNA Financial by 26.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 20.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,393.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNA opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

