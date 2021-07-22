AQR Capital Management LLC Has $10.72 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 639.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,089 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $10,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.52.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

