AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,764 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $9,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE opened at $91.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.00.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOPE. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.