Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,745,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after acquiring an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,055,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.58.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE APTV opened at $156.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.72. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $76.18 and a 1 year high of $160.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

