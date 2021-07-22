AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading Up 4.4%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) was up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.48 and last traded at $62.45. Approximately 10,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 771,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. UBS Group started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Get AppLovin alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.44.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $603.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas purchased 16,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.23 per share, for a total transaction of $999,980.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,882,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582,380.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.