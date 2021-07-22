Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology which address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential markets. Applied UV is based in NY. “
Shares of Applied UV stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.09. Applied UV has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $35.78.
In other Applied UV news, President Max Munn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $33,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied UV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Applied UV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied UV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Applied UV Company Profile
Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.
