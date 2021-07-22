Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology which address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential markets. Applied UV is based in NY. “

Get Applied UV alerts:

Shares of Applied UV stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.09. Applied UV has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $35.78.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied UV will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied UV news, President Max Munn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $33,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied UV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Applied UV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied UV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied UV (AUVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.