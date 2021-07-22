Apple’s (AAPL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.63.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

