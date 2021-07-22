Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Derby & Company Inc.

Derby & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 188.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,324 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Derby & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Apple by 33.4% in the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 239,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,235,000 after buying an additional 59,964 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 309,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,859,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 76,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,315,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 462.2% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 332,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,674,000 after buying an additional 273,014 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.63.

Apple stock opened at $145.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.