Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on APO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

APO traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $58.56. 83,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.80. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,478,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,755,925 shares of company stock worth $102,829,396 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $50,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 118.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

