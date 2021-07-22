apM Coin (APM) Price Tops $0.0273 on Top Exchanges

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, apM Coin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. apM Coin has a total market cap of $9.86 million and approximately $87,197.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00047837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.91 or 0.00837158 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

APM is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

