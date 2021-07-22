Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANTM stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $384.43. 54,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Anthem has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

