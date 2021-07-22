Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Gap Up to $100.50

Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.50, but opened at $104.00. Annovis Bio shares last traded at $103.53, with a volume of 115 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Company Profile (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.