Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anglo American in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

