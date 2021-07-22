Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Holdings Increased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 798,843 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Angi were worth $43,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

ANGI stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,154.00 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

