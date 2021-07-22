Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1,635.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 50,988 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Lansing Management LP raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 115,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.80. 1,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,665. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.03 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

