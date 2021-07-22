Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 81,092.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4,628.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 21.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.17. 7,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,805. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

