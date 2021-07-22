Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2,824.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,137 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 0.4% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after acquiring an additional 117,399 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,772,846,000 after purchasing an additional 92,630 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,445,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in ASML by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,202,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded up $8.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $729.75. 21,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,554. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $723.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $306.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $680.44.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

