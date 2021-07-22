Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $199.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $202.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.21.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

