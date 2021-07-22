Analyzing PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) & ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT)

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) and ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALR Technologies has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PowerFleet and ALR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -6.59% -8.62% -3.38% ALR Technologies N/A N/A -5,672.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PowerFleet and ALR Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $113.59 million 2.28 -$9.01 million ($0.46) -15.67 ALR Technologies N/A N/A -$5.92 million N/A N/A

ALR Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PowerFleet.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PowerFleet and ALR Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 4 0 3.00 ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

PowerFleet presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 42.16%. Given PowerFleet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than ALR Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.7% of PowerFleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of PowerFleet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of ALR Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc. provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports. It also provides logistic solutions, including bumper-to-bumper asset management, monitoring, and visibility for heavy trucks, dry-van trailers, refrigerated trailers, shipping containers, etc., as well as associated cargos; and mobile-asset tracking and condition-monitoring solutions. In addition, the company offers vehicle solutions to enhance the vehicle fleet management process. Further, it provides hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service, including system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company offers its products under the PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator brands. It sells its products to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, food and grocery distribution, pharmaceutical and medical distribution, logistics, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers, vehicle importers, distributors, and industrial equipment dealers. The company was formerly known as I.D. Systems, Inc. PowerFleet, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

ALR Technologies Company Profile

ALR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of remote monitoring and care facilitation for patients with diabetes. The firm has created ALRT Diabetes Management Solution to address the five causes for not controlling diabetes with: Active patient monitoring, Direct meter uploads, Machine intelligent data processing, Predictive A1C; and Insulin dosage adjustment. The company was founded by Sidney S. Chan on March 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

