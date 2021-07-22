Analyzing Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) and Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alaska Air Group and Frontier Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Air Group 0 0 11 1 3.08 Frontier Group 0 2 9 0 2.82

Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus target price of $73.82, suggesting a potential upside of 28.18%. Frontier Group has a consensus target price of $22.66, suggesting a potential upside of 44.34%. Given Frontier Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Alaska Air Group.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Air Group and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Air Group -44.22% -48.26% -11.15% Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alaska Air Group and Frontier Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Air Group $3.57 billion 2.01 -$1.32 billion ($10.17) -5.66 Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Frontier Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alaska Air Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Alaska Air Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Alaska Air Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alaska Air Group beats Frontier Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

