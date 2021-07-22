Analysts Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) PT at C$72.56

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.47.

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.75 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday.

WPM stock traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$55.22. 556,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,240. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$24.85 billion and a PE ratio of 34.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$44.09 and a 1-year high of C$76.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$391.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.172 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

