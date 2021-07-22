Analysts Set Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) PT at $0.25

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TREVF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Trevali Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

TREVF opened at $0.16 on Monday. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

