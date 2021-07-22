Analysts Set SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Target Price at GBX 363

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 363 ($4.74).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSPG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 240.60 ($3.14) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 289.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

