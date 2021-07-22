Analysts Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target at $26.60

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 89.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

