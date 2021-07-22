Analysts Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target at $26.60

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.60.
WOOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.
Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 89.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65.
In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
