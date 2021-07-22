Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Price Target at C$15.10

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.75 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of TSE MTL traded up C$0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.29. 422,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,837. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$8.28 and a 52 week high of C$13.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.90.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$310.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

