Analysts Set Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Target Price at $60.00

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. initiated coverage on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of MONRF remained flat at $$66.80 during trading hours on Friday. 39 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624. Moncler has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

