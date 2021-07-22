Analysts Set Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Target Price at $60.00

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. initiated coverage on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of MONRF remained flat at $$66.80 during trading hours on Friday. 39 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624. Moncler has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

