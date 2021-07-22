Analysts Set Expectations for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TSCO. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.52.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $181.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.99. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,326,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after acquiring an additional 805,053 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after buying an additional 431,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

