Analysts Set Expectations for Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Synovus Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Synovus Financial by 19.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,333,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,370,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,375,000 after buying an additional 68,864 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

