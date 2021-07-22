Analysts Set alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Price Target at €15.80

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €15.99 ($18.81).

AOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €18.58 ($21.86) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 6.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €15.56. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

