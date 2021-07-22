Analysts Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Price Target at $50.69

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.69.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $53.88 on Monday. Aflac has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

