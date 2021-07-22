Analysts Offer Predictions for UBS Group AG’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the bank will earn $1.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.09 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UBS Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UBS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. UBS Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

UBS Group stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $16.58.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,408,017,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in UBS Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,366 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in UBS Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,039,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,706,000 after buying an additional 1,826,770 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 15,069,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after acquiring an additional 188,885 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in UBS Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,000,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,300 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

