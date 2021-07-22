Analysts Issue Forecasts for Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UTI. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE:UTI opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.92.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.85 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.6% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after buying an additional 674,357 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 604,534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 378.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 443,982 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 30.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 587,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 136,100 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 19.2% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 751,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 120,900 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

