Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.17.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist lowered their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.33.

SMG stock opened at $182.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.59. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,568,000 after purchasing an additional 430,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,418,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after buying an additional 239,329 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,971,000 after acquiring an additional 168,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $31,280,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.