Analysts Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 580%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OPNT shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.43 million, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $136,000. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

