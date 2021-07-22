Analysts Expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. Mesa Air Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.35.

MESA opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $327.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.10. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

