Analysts Expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.34. Liberty Broadband posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $9.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Broadband.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.48. 1,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,000. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $130.49 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,124 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 907.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after buying an additional 3,422,591 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,810,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,781,000 after buying an additional 2,070,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,074,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,934,000 after buying an additional 1,039,850 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

