Analysts Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Fidus Investment reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 78.86%.

FDUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group cut Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 227,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

FDUS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.79. 461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,758. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

