Analysts Expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report sales of $241.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.60 million and the lowest is $236.02 million. Abiomed reported sales of $164.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.25.

Abiomed stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $323.54. 106,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,068. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Abiomed by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Abiomed by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Abiomed by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

